The 2017 Republic Services Arizona Celebration of Freedom, presented by KOOL-FM, Downtown Mesa Association, Visit Mesa and the City of Mesa, is Tuesday, July 4 from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Mesa.

Event Information

Date: Tuesday, July 4

Event time: 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Venue: Mesa Amphitheatre/Mesa Convention Center

Address: 263 N Center St., Mesa, AZ 85201

This free festival, the “KOOLest” independence festival to celebrate our nation’s freedom and independence in Arizona, will be held at the Mesa Amphitheatre and Mesa Convention Center, 263 N. Center St., and along Center Street between Second Street and University Drive.

There are plenty of ways to stay KOOL with giant misters, a splash zone, shade and a number of activities inside the Mesa Convention Center. As always, the Arizona Celebration of Freedom will be full of entertainment, live music, patriotic displays, family fun, fireworks and much more!

What’s happening at Arizona Celebration of Freedom?

Salute to America patriotic program and fireworks at 9:30

Live musical entertainment on 3 different stages

Yankee Doodle Kids Zone. Free carnival style and inflatable games

Splash Zone – water features including inflatables and soak zones

Heritage Lane – Inflatable replicas of national monuments including Washington Monument, Independence Hall, White House and Capitol

Fallen Soldier Memorial – Inside the Mesa Convention Center. Memorial to honor Arizona’s fallen heroes from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan

Patriotic Military Showcase – a variety of military vehicles on display. Information to support our troops

Naturalization ceremony – Approximately 125 people representing more than a dozen countries will take the Oath of Allegiance to become U.S. citizens

Revolutionary War reenactment presented by We Make History. The only reenactment group West of the Mississippi River. Revolutionary War artifacts also on display

Freedom Express trackless train will provide free rides to children.

