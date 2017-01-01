BECOME CHOIR ROCKSTARS AND SING ON STAGE WITH FOREIGNER!

DOES YOUR HIGH SCHOOL CHOIR HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO SING ON STAGE WITH FOREIGNER?

Singing a song to your favorite rock band is pretty easy! But singing WITH your favorite rockband, on stage, in concert, in front of thousands of people? That’s a once in a lifetime dream! The New 94.5 KOOL FM and Foreigner want to make that dream a reality!

We’re looking for the BEST high school choir to sing “I Want To Know What Love Is” on stage with Foreigner!

Here’s How To Enter for Your Chance To Win:

Get your high school choir together and shoot a video of your choir singing a Foreigner song!

COMPLETE THE FORM below with all the required fields.

We’ll review all the entries and choose the best choir to sing “I Want To Know What Love Is” on stage with Foreigner on August 24th at Ak-Chin Pavilion!

You’ll even get to help raise money for The Grammy Foundation by selling Foreigner CD’s before the show! The proceeds from the choir’s CD sales are donated by Foreigner to the Grammy Foundation, whose charity initiative includes fundraising for high schools whose music programs have been adversely affected by budget cuts, which, these days, is pretty much nationwide, unfortunately. Everyone who buys a CD also receives a raffle ticket. After the show, we hold a raffle where the person with the winning raffle ticket wins a guitar signed by the band.

All performances will be judged based on vocal range; vocal quality; melody and harmony; and clarity and quality of overall sound.

Choir can have no more than 25 members. Six chaperones will be able to attend as well.