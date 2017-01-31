94.5 KOOL Sandals Royal Bahamian Getaway

IT’S THE 94.5 KOOL FM SANDALS ROYAL BAHAMIAN GETAWAY!

94.5 KOOL FM wants you to enjoy the most romantic destination for two people in love, Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort & Offshore Island located on the pristine stretch of Nassau’s famed Cable Beach!

What’s included? Unlimited Five Star Global Gourmet™ dining at ten specialty restaurants, seven pools, three swim up bars and one exclusive offshore island just perfect for two people in love!

Here’s how you can win The 94.5 KOOL FM SANDALS ROYAL BAHAMIAN GETAWAY:

  • LISTEN to 94.5 KOOL FM each weekday, every hour from 6 am through 6 pm for the KEYWORD and the CUE TO TEXT. (No keyword on Fridays after 3 pm)
  • TEXT the KEYWORD to 22945! (You will receive a confirmatory text. Message and data rates may apply)
  • On February 3rd in the 9 am hour, KOOL FM will randomly select one Grand Prize winner from all qualifiers and send them on a 94.5 KOOL Sandals Resorts Getaway!
  • Can’t Text? That’s Okay! Enter the short code “22945” AND the keyword below.

You must be 18 years of age or older to enter. Please see the Official Contest Rules for details.

