Everything You Need To Know About The Phoenix Veteran’s Day Parade!

Since Veteran’s Day is on a Saturday this year, the crowds are expected to be big! But, we in the Valley of the Sun always turn out to salute our hero’s who have, and are currently serving in the military! The parade starts at Montebello and Central, runs southbound, then turns East on Camelback Road, and then turns South on 7th Street and de-stages at Indian School Road.

Among this year’s Grand Marshalls is actress Loretta Swit who played Major Margaret Houlihan of television’s most honored series, “M*A*S*H!”

HERE’S ALL THE PARKING AND PARADE INFO FOR YOU!