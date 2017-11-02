Rod Stewart Announces 2018 Las Vegas Residency

By Scott T. Sterling

Rod Stewart and Las Vegas got a thing going on.

The classic rock crooner has announced that he will resume his ongoing residency, Rod Stewart: The Hits, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June 2018.

The dates mark Stewart’s eighth residency at the Colosseum, ranging back to 2011. The show has already played to over a half-million fans, and features hits from the singer’s storied career, including “You Wear It Well,” “Maggie May,” “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy,” “The First Cut is the Deepest,” “Tonight’s The Night” and “Hot Legs.”

Tickets for six new shows June 12 – 23, 2018 will go on sale to the public Saturday, Nov. 4at noon PT. Members of the Rod Stewart Fan Club will have access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. PT through Friday, Nov 3. at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets are available online by visiting thecolosseum.com or axs.com, keyword “Rod Stewart.”