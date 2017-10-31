PACC911 & All Saints’ Pet Adoption

45 Rescue Groups will be in attendance.

All pets are spayed/neutered/vaccinated.

Animal blessings and food vendor on site.

Sponsored by Pet Market

For more info go to PACC911.org

Please help homeless animals in need of forever homes.

With the recent flooding in Texas and Florida, there are more animal in need than ever before.

Since 2004 PACC911 Adoptathons have helped place well over 9,100 animals into new family situations

Your new best friend is waiting for you!

Recognizing that a great many potential pet owners shy away from traditional animal shelters believing them to be too noisy and depressing, PACC911 conducts eight outdoor adoption events throughout the Valley each year. Depending on the location and size of the venue, the public enjoys the unique opportunity to select from hundreds of healthy and adoptable dogs, cats and critters from many rescue group partners at one time, all in a fun and stress-free setting. All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered and vaccinated. Our rescue partners know their pets’ personalities and act as a matchmaker to help you make the best choice for your circumstances.