Win Tickets to the PIR CAN-AM!

Your friends at KOOL FM want to send you to the Phoenix International Raceway’s CAN-AM 500 race on November 12! Plus, all winners qualify for the GRAND PRIZE – two premium tickets for the weekend, a parking pass, pre-race pit tickets, and a pace car ride around the track on Sunday!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

Listen to Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2017

Venue: Phoenix International Raceway

Address: 7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323

For more information, click here!