Win Tickets to the PIR CAN-AM!

Filed Under: can-am, PIR

Your friends at KOOL FM want to send you to the Phoenix International Raceway’s CAN-AM 500 race on November 12! Plus, all winners qualify for the GRAND PRIZE – two premium tickets for the weekend, a parking pass, pre-race pit tickets, and a pace car ride around the track on Sunday!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Listen to Charlie Huero this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday, November 12, 2017
  • Venue: Phoenix International Raceway
  • Address: 7602 S Avondale Blvd, Avondale, AZ 85323

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live