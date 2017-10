Ka-Choww!! KOOL FM has got your digital download for Cars 3: Driven to Win this week!

How to Win

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

Tune in to Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!

When you hear the cue, call 602-260-9494

Be the correct caller, and the movie is yours!

For more info about Cars 3, click here!