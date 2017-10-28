Off The Street Festival with Charlie Huero 10-28-2017

10-28-17 Off The Street Festival with Charlie Huero (1)

This morning the KOOL KIDS ON THE BLOCK hit the streets to downtown Gilbert for the Off The Street Arts and Music Festival with Charlie Huero. This event was incredible, talk about talent! There were artists of all sorts, painters, chalk drawers, even someone who carved beautiful flowers from fruit! Speaking of talent though, talk about live music. Our very own Battle of the Bands winners Ultimate Bon Jovi were there rockin the main stage! Such an artistic day and so much talent out in the valley!