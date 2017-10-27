BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey 10-27-17

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (2)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (6)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (7)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (8)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (9)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (10)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (11)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (12)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (13)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (14)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (16)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (17)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (18)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (20)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (21)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (22)

10-27-17 BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey (24)

Today the KOOL KIDS ON THE BLOCK hit the streets and went to BBVA Compass with Carolyn Coffey! Today we went to 2850 E Camelback to jump on a $200 cash bonus at BBVA Compass! We had awesome prizes, learned about the Big Bank with a Small Town Feel, and ate some delicious food from Cheese, Love & Happiness).