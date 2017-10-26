The Rolling Stones Share Live Take of ‘Satisfaction’ From 1965

By Hayden Wright

No die-hard Rolling Stones fan’s collection will be complete without On Air, the forthcoming compilation of radio appearances the band made in the early 1960s. The BBC and other broadcast stations in the U.K. gave the energetic upstarts a chance months and years before their big breakthrough. Now the band have shared an early performance of “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” from the album.

Related: The Rolling Stones Announce ‘On Air’ Compilation

The track comes from a September 18, 1965 appearance on the BBC’s Saturday Club program, recorded months after the song was released. Keith Richards’ famed guitar riff and Mick Jagger’s million-dollar charisma are on full display and fans can expect a relaxed complement to the polished studio version.

The Stones’ reps documented the painstaking remastering process, which involves “audio source separation.” This means the radio audio has been de-mixed and each element isolated, so that each one can be “rebuilt, rebalanced and remixed to achieve a fuller, more substantial sound.”

Listen to the audio here: