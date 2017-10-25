Metallica to Play Benefit Concert for California Wildfire Victims

By Hayden Wright

Metallica’s roots in Northern California are legendary, so after devastating wildfires claimed lives and displaced hundreds of thousands, they’ve found a way to help. The band will play a benefit concert at AT&T Park in San Francisco. The concert takes place November 9 under the title Band Together Bay Area.

“Earlier this month Northern California, the community that we have called home for over 34 years, suffered devastating wildfires that have destroyed homes and displaced over 100,000 of our neighbors in Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and other counties in the North Bay,” the band wrote in a statement on their official site.

Band Together Bay Area will also feature the Dave Matthews Band, G-Eazy and others. All funds from ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, whose emergency relief fund helps low-income residents affected by the fires. Due to the wine region’s agricultural identity, that group includes vineyard workers and immigrants. Metallica urged fans who can’t attend the concert to make direct donations to Tipping Point.

“We’re extremely saddened by the suffering that so many are feeling in the Bay Area, but are also inspired by the enormous outpouring of love and support from all around the country and want to jump in and help in the way we know how to – through music!”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Members of the Metallica fan community can purchase pre-sale tickets tomorrow.