Win Tickets to Rick Springfield!

The New 94.5 KOOL FM wants to send you to the Arizona State Fair in October to see Rick Springfield! We’re giving you awesome seats – anywhere between the first and fifth row!
Check out below how to win!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Friday, October 27, 2017
  • Venue: Arizona State Fairgrounds
  • Address: 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85007

For more information, click here!

