Win tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters!

The Harlem Globetrotters are playing at the GCU Arena this weekend, and your friends at KOOL FM want to send you and the fam to the show!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: October 28, 2017
  • Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena
  • Address: 3300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85017

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live