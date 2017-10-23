Win tickets to the Harlem Globetrotters!

The Harlem Globetrotters are playing at the GCU Arena this weekend, and your friends at KOOL FM want to send you and the fam to the show!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: October 28, 2017

Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Address: 3300 W Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85017

For more information, click here!