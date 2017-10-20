Shops at Norterra- Halloween Car Show w/ Maria! 10-20-17

By Maria Knight
Filed Under: #KOOL KIDS ON THE BLOCK, 94. 5 KOOL, Arizona State Fair, Car Show, HAlloween, maria, Shops at Norterra

The Kool kids on the Block were hanging out at the Shops at Norterra Halloween Car show with Maria! There was lots of awesome people dressed up in their best spooky costumes trunk or treating.  We had the chance to give one lucky winner a 4-pack of tickets to the Arizona State Fair, as well as candy for the little ones!

