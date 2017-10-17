ZZ Top Postpone Tour Due to Dusty Hill’s Health

By Scott T. Sterling

Classic rock legends ZZ Top have postponed the band’s current tour due to unspecified health issues with bass player Dusty Hill.

“ZZ Top’s tour is temp. suspended & are arranged for rescheduling,” the band shared on Twitter. “ZZ’s Dusty Hill is following a directive to lay low for the next few weeks.”

ZZ Top was forced to postpone shows last year when Hill suffered a dislocated shoulder.

