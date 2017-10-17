What You Need To Know About This Weekend’s Lost Lake Festival!

A three-day festival of music, art, games, and food hits Phoenix for the first time this weekend! The Lost Lake Festival will feature Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Major Lazer, Odesza and The Roots as the headliners, but that’s just the beginning. There will be more than 40 musical acts over 3 days on multiple stages. Culinary experiences with the best in local food, cocktails and breweries. Plus, interactive games & local art.

Where can you find a guide with all the info about the festival, parking, tickets etc.?

RIGHT HERE!!!!