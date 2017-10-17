What You Need To Know About This Weekend’s Lost Lake Festival!

By Tom Peake
Filed Under: Chance the Rapper, Huey Lewis, Lost Lake Festival, ludacris, Music festival, Odesza, Phoenix Music Festival, Steel Indian School Park, the killers, The Roots
Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

A three-day festival of music, art, games, and food hits Phoenix for the first time this weekend!  The Lost Lake Festival will feature Chance The Rapper, The Killers, Major Lazer, Odesza and The Roots as the headliners, but that’s just the beginning. There will be more than 40 musical acts over 3 days on multiple stages. Culinary experiences with the best in local food, cocktails and breweries. Plus, interactive games & local art.

Where can you find a guide with all the info about the festival, parking, tickets etc.?

RIGHT HERE!!!! 

More from Tom Peake
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live