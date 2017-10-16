Win VIP Lost Lake Tickets!

Filed Under: Kool FM, lost lake, VIP

Listen to KOOL FM for your chance to win a pair of VIP tickets to Lost Lake Festival at Steele Indian School Park!

How to Win

Listen To KOOL FM this Monday through Wednesday!

  • Tune into KOOL FM throughout the day early this week!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-9494.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: October 20-22, 2017
  • Venue:Steele Indian School Park
  • Address: 300 E Indian School Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85012

For more information, click here!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live