Which Valley Freeways Are Closed This Weekend?

By Tom Peake
Another weekend.  Another list of road closures due to construction.

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

Yorkshire Drive/Utopia Road closed in both directions approaching Interstate 17.

Northbound Interstate 17 ramp to eastbound Loop 101 narrowed to one lane from 9 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Westbound Interstate 10 closed at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Interstate 10 HOV-lane on- and off-ramps at Third Street near downtown Phoenix closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

More info and detours HERE! 

