It’s the D-Backs and Rockies in a do or die Wild-card game tonight at Chase Field.

Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. In addition, the first 45,000 fans will receive a D-backs Rally Towel! Kurt Warner throws out the first pitch a little after 5pm, but there’s so much more going on before the game including a street fair that starts at 3pm! Rush hour is going to make it tough to get to the field so plan ahead so you’re not late. If you need info on how to get there, parking, etc.,

