Stir Crazy Comedy Club is opening at Westgate, and we want to send you and a friend to get some chuckles! Listen to win a pair of tickets for any of their upcoming shows!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

For more information, click here!