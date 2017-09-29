Did You Ever Go To Minder Binder’s In The 80’s?

EVERYONE who was around back then spent some quality time knocking back a few at the Iconic Tempe establishment! It was the cause of many Sunday morning headaches! It closed a while back, but after a few years, they tried to make another run with it! Like they say, you just can’t go back home, and it closed again.

New owners have other plans for the location and are selling off the collection of things that stuffed the Tempe ASU hangout. More than 500 items will go across the auction block Saturday morning. You can get a sneak peek today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glendale auction house, 5880 W. Bell Road, or online at www.ejsauction.com. There’s the British-style red telephone booth, a 25-foot antique umiak whaling boat, a giant Paul Bunyan head and a movie-prop sculpture of a Roman gladiator up for grabs.

You can see some of the items and get more info HERE!