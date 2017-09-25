Win Tickets to Gin Blossoms!

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friends to see Gin Blossoms at the Arizona State Fair!

How to Win:

Play Fact or Fiction with Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

Listen to Maria & Chad this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494.

Be the selected caller and play Fact or Fiction for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2017

Venue: the Arizona State Fair

Address: 1826 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix AZ 85007

For more information, click here!