Stone Temple Pilots Share Previously Unreleased Track ‘Only Dying’

By Scott T. Sterling

Stone Temple Pilots have unearthed a long-lost unreleased song, “Only Dying.”

Related: Stone Temple Pilots’ Robert DeLeo Remembers Chester Bennington



The song was recorded back in the early ’90s around the time of STP’s 1992 debut album, Core, and is slated to be included as part of a massive reissue package coming later this month.

“Only Dying” was originally tapped to be part of the soundtrack for 1994 movie, The Crow. Those plans were scrapped, however, when the film’s star, Brandon Lee, was killed in a freak accident on set and the song’s macabre leanings were deemed inappropriate.

While various incarnations of the song have floated around on the internet for years, this is the first official release of “Only Dying.”

“That song was a little bit of a different direction for us,” bassist Robert DeLeo told Rolling Stone. “It was based more off jazz-type chordings. As a songwriter, I wanted to spark people into different directions.”

“I remember Scott really wanted to redo the song and quite honestly, the guitar tone we chose on that … I don’t know what I was thinking,” guitarist Dean DeLeo added. “Maybe I was listening to too much Robert Smith or something. It’s a song where I don’t think we reached our full potential as songwriters quite yet. But honestly, it really is a beautiful song.”

Stone Temple Pilots’ Core box set reissue is set for release on Sept. 29.

Listen to Stone Temple Pilots’ “Only Dying” below.