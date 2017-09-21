Should I Start Spending All Of My Savings?

By Tom Peake
Filed Under: armageddon, asteroid, asteroid hitting earth, end of the world
385446 01: FILE PHOTO: An image mosaic of the asteroid Eros, with sunlight coming from the northeast, taken by the robotic NEAR Shoemaker space probe March 3, 2000 from a distance of 204 kilometers, or 127 miles. After a year of circling and taking pictures, NEAR will touch down on asteroid Eros February 12, 2001, to capture surface details, which will be the first time any craft has tried to land on a tumbling space rock. (Photo Courtesy of NASA/Newsmakers)

Things have been pretty crazy lately, and maybe this guy is on to something.  He says that the world will end this Saturday.  I don’t know whether to spend all of my savings and go out in a Lamborghini, and then nothing happens? Or, should I go with the odds and save it?  I’m leaning toward the Lamborghini.

ALL THE INFO ENDS HERE! 

More from Tom Peake
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live