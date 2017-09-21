Things have been pretty crazy lately, and maybe this guy is on to something. He says that the world will end this Saturday. I don’t know whether to spend all of my savings and go out in a Lamborghini, and then nothing happens? Or, should I go with the odds and save it? I’m leaning toward the Lamborghini.
Should I Start Spending All Of My Savings?
385446 01: FILE PHOTO: An image mosaic of the asteroid Eros, with sunlight coming from the northeast, taken by the robotic NEAR Shoemaker space probe March 3, 2000 from a distance of 204 kilometers, or 127 miles. After a year of circling and taking pictures, NEAR will touch down on asteroid Eros February 12, 2001, to capture surface details, which will be the first time any craft has tried to land on a tumbling space rock. (Photo Courtesy of NASA/Newsmakers)