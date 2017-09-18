VOTE DAILY FOR YOUR FAVORITE COVER BAND Read More

Win Tickets to Chef Irvine!

Listen to KOOL FM for a chance to win tickets to see Chef Robert Irvine LIVE at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Maria & Chad on KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: September 22, 2017
  • Venue: Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino
  • Address: 5040 Wild Horse Pass Blvd, Chandler, AZ 85226

For more information, click here!

