I-10 Closed This Weekend In The West Valley

By Tom Peake
Construction continues on I-10 in the West Valley and parts of it will be closed at different times during the weekend.

Westbound I-10 will be closed at 59th Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between Estrella Parkway and Dysart Road from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday for pavement improvements.

There are more projects which will affect travel around the Valley, and you can find them HERE along with detours.

