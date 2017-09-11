Win tickets to U2!

U2 is coming to Phoenix for their 30th anniversary tour, and KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to the show!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

Listen to Maria and Chad in the mornings this Monday through Friday!

When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494

Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017

Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium

Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!