Steely Dan Announce First Tour Dates After Walter Becker’s Death

By Scott T. Sterling
Steely Dan have announced the band’s first series of tour dates following the recent death of founding member, Walter Becker.
“I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band,” the band’s frontman, Donald Fagen, wrote after Becker’s passing, and he’s already keeping that promise.
According to Ultimate Classic Rock, the string of 11 shows kick off in Thackerville, Okla., on Oct. 13 and wind up at the end of the month in Dublin, Ireland, with the Doobie Brothers. See the full slate of shows below.
Steely Dan had already played a handful of dates without Becker when the guitarist fell ill earlier this year, including the Classic West and Classic East festival shows in Los Angeles and New York.
10/13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
10/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
10/17 – Buffalo, NY @ Shea’s Performing Arts Center
10/19 – Orillia, ON @ Casino Rama Resort
10/20 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor
10/22 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre
10/24 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
10/25 – National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
10/28 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
10/29 – London, United Kingdom @ The O2
10/30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
