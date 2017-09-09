Larry H. Miller Toyota With Tom Peake 9/9/17

By Tom Peake

Today Tom Peake and the Kool Krew were out in Peoria at Larry H. Miller giving the chance to win Depeche Mode, Diamondbacks and Wildlife World Zoo tickets to everyone who came out. We provided pizza and prizes to many listeners. We interacted with many friends and family who wanted to try the “money machine” out. The money machine is a blow up inflatable where people step inside of it and try to catch fake money. Depending on which money they grabbed they received a prize! It was so much fun! check out the photos here.

