Win tickets to PAW Patrol Live!

Maria & Chad have your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see PAW Patrol LIVE: Race to the Rescue at Comerica Theatre! The kids are going to be excited about this one!

How to Win

Listen 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Tune into Maria & Chad in the mornings this Tuesday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Sunday, September 16, 2017
  • Venue: Comerica Theatre
  • Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003

For more information, click here!

