Win tickets to PAW Patrol Live!

Maria & Chad have your chance to win a family 4-pack of tickets to see PAW Patrol LIVE: Race to the Rescue at Comerica Theatre! The kids are going to be excited about this one!
How to Win
Listen 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!
- Tune into Maria & Chad in the mornings this Tuesday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call and dial 602-260-1015.
- Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!
Event Details
- Date: Sunday, September 16, 2017
- Venue: Comerica Theatre
- Address: 400 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003
For more information, click here!