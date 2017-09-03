Carolyn Coffey at Brass Armadillo in Phoenix! 9-3-17

Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, antiques, Carolyn Coffey, Jessica Jinger, KOOL Kids On The Block, Labor Day Sale, phoenix

Carolyn Coffey and the 94.5 KOOL Kids on the Block headed out to Brass Armadillo in Phoenix today to check out their amazing antiques! So many cool finds for the entire family are all in one store. Whether you are looking for lamps, dolls, coins, furniture or even clothing they’ve got it! Make sure to swing by because they’re Labor Day sale will be going on tomorrow and they’re offering 15% off the entire store!! Hurry on down right now and when you get a chance check out the pictures from today’s event right HERE.. 

 

More from Carolyn Coffey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live