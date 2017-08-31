Want To See A New Move For Just $5 This Weekend?

Who hasn’t seen a movie at one of the many Harkins theaters around the Valley? It’s a chain that started right here in the Valley when a teenager from Cincinnati jumped on his Harley and started out toward Hollywood to become a star! He only made it to Tempe. But that’s good for us, because he opened his first theater there!

Harkins Theaters turn 84 in September and they are celebrating by selling $5 movie tickets between Friday, September 1st and Monday, Labor Day. And that price is good all day, all weekend. The only exclusions are Camelview at Fashion Square and IMAX theaters.

