McDonald’s Van Stop w/ Tom Peake! 8-28-17

By Tom Peake
Filed Under: Golfland Sunsplash, KOOL Kids On The Block, McDonalds, Ronald McDonald, tom peake

The KOOL Kids on the Block and Tom Peake had a blast at the Grand Re-Opening of McDonald’s on 35th Ave and West Union Hills Drive in Phoenix! The new and improved McDonald’s now has self ordering kiosk so customers can pay at their own pace and table service for customers so they can have a more relaxing dining experience. To help with the celebration, Ronald McDonald came out to play with the kids and get the party started. He helped with the ribbon cutting and helped the KOOL team give out tickets to Golfland SunSplash!

8 28 17 mcdonalds van stop with tom peake 113 McDonalds Van Stop w/ Tom Peake! 8 28 17

To see all the fun they had CLICK HERE!

More from Tom Peake
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live