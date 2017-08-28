McDonald’s Van Stop w/ Tom Peake! 8-28-17

The KOOL Kids on the Block and Tom Peake had a blast at the Grand Re-Opening of McDonald’s on 35th Ave and West Union Hills Drive in Phoenix! The new and improved McDonald’s now has self ordering kiosk so customers can pay at their own pace and table service for customers so they can have a more relaxing dining experience. To help with the celebration, Ronald McDonald came out to play with the kids and get the party started. He helped with the ribbon cutting and helped the KOOL team give out tickets to Golfland SunSplash!

To see all the fun they had CLICK HERE!