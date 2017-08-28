Mick Fleetwood Not Interested in ‘Farewell’ Tour

By Scott T. Sterling

Even after 50 years together as a band, drummer Mick Fleetwood says a “farewell” tour is just not in the cards for Fleetwood Mac.

The issue came up during a recent Rolling Stone interview, where Fleetwood was reminded of singer Christine McVie’s hints that the band’s upcoming tour would be of the farewell variety.

“I don’t know where that is coming from,” Fleetwood replied. “In my mind, it’s not, and everyone in the band has decided that it’s not. But we thought we were finished 30 years ago. And so it’s a Rolling Stones model. I don’t know if morbid is the correct word here, but when everyone is in their seventies and you think about five years from now…

“You know, at some point I wish I’d seen Frank Sinatra. And I didn’t. And lo and behold, one day Frank’s dead,” he added. “Phil Collins is calling his tour ‘Not Dead Yet.’ Well, we’re not dead yet, but god forbid, we might be, so you could be like, ‘I better go and see them!’ But you will not see a poster saying this is our farewell tour that I could dream of.’

The drummer also discussed what the setlist might look like when Fleetwood Mac hits the road in 2018, suggesting that it might include some of the band’s more obscure moments.

“I know (singer Stevie Nicks) is already thinking she wants to do some things we haven’t done in years,” Fleetwood revealed. “I always think that Stevie and Lindsey should do a Buckingham Nicks song in the set. And have Christine should do a blues song. I hope it certainly won’t be the same show as we did before. We always played nearly three hours, and we cut it back a little bit for the wear and tear, but we do over two hours. And when you got three singers, which is, like, three bands, really, to get that perfect set, it’s a trip.”