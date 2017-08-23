Who Would Mick Jones Of The Group Foreigner Like To Work With?

By Tom Peake
Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Live Nation)

It’s going to be a great night tomorrow at Ak-Chin Pavilion with Foreigner, Cheap Trick & Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience! So many great songs… So many great memories!!

I had a chance to talk to Mick Jones, founding member of Foreigner, and we talked about what inspires him to write a song. Who he’s never worked with before, but would like to. The High School Choirs that join them onstage at each stop (Here, it’s going to be the Ironwood High School Excelsis Choir!). And, what his first car was!

Listen to the interview below…

Listen Live