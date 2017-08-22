An Honest Look at Pregnancy

Two months after the birth of her first daughter, Maya Vorderstrasse found out she was pregnant with ANOTHER baby girl! So this time she decided to take a different approach, highlighting the honest and sometimes funny side of pregnancy. Check out the pics from her Instagram

Dat bump life 🤘🏼 #27weekspregnant

#29weekspregnant and starving 🍟🍔

Hold that thought. Gotta pee. Again. #pregnancyproblems 🤰🏻

Dangerous territory, husband 🤰🏻👿 #33weekspregnant

🍦#35weekspregnant

Bears. Beets. Bump. #37weekspregnant

How can that fit through that??!? Asking for a friend… 😫#40weekspregnant

