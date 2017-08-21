Win Tickets to H2X!

Charlie Huero has your tickets to the H2X Extreme Water Show at Gila River Arena!
Watersports Riders, Aerialists, Fire Dancers and Live Music Performed in World’s Largest Touring Pool!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake on KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win tickets!

Event Details:

  • Date: August 26, 2017
  • Venue: Gila River Arena
  • Address: 9400 W Maryland Ave, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

