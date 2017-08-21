Win Tickets to U2!

U2 is coming to Phoenix for their 30th anniversary tour, and KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to the show!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Play Fact or Fiction with Maria and Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2017
  • Venue: University of Phoenix Stadium
  • Address: 1 Cardinals Dr, Glendale, AZ 85305

For more information, click here!

