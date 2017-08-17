Beastie Boys’ Mike D is Now a Wine Sommelier in Los Angeles

By Scott T. Sterling

Clothing lines, magazines, filmmakers—there hasn’t been much that the Beastie Boys haven’t done and done well over the years.

Now, Mike D (AKA Mike Diamond) is set to take on something entirely different for his new job as a wine sommelier.

Diamond, an “avid wine collector,” will be selecting the wine list for new L.A. restaurant, Hearth & Hound.

“It’s going to be a fun list,” Diamond told Bloomberg about the venture. “We are putting together a wine program that will get customers tasting things they might not taste. If you like California Syrah, I might point you towards a wine from another part of the world that’s better value. We’re going to pour half-bottles, so you can try different things.”

The new restaurant, which is scheduled to open in the space that used to house popular Hollywood spot Cat & Fiddle on September 22, has another major music connection via owner Ken Friedman, a former band manager and A&R exec.

“Every band would go to Cat & Fiddle,” Friedman said. “Guns & Roses, Metallica. the Smiths, who I used to manage, would go there to get a proper pint. Liam Gallagher, Damon Albarn – I’d run into them all there.”