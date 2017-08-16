Watch Van Morrison Perform New Song ‘Transformation’

By Scott T. Sterling

Rock legend Van Morrison has released “Transformation,” the first official single from his upcoming 37th full-length album, Roll with the Punches, set for release on September 22. The track features iconic guitarist Jeff Beck.

The release of “Transformation” comes with a music video, which features Morrison performing the song live during a concert at London’s Porchester Hall.

“From a very early age, I connected with the blues,” Morrison explained in a press release about the album’s selection of R&B classics. “The thing about the blues is you don’t dissect it–you just do it. I’ve never over-analysed what I do; I just do it. I was lucky to have met people who were the real thing–people like John Lee Hooker, Jimmy Witherspoon, Bo Diddley, Little Walter & Mose Allison. I got to hang out with them and absorb what they did. They were people with no ego whatsoever and they helped me learn a lot.”

Morrison has a handful of U.S. tour dates scheduled for the fall in support of the new album. See them and the video for “Transformation” below.

09/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

09/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

10/13-14 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ The Show At Agua Caliente Casino

10/20-21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater