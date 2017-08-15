Graham Nash Extends 2017 North American Tour

By Annie Reuter

Graham Nash has extended his 2017 tour. The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has added 21 dates to his North American stint, which now runs through October 15 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Once again Nash will be accompanied on guitar and vocals by longtime collaborator and This Path Tonight producer, Shane Fontayne.

Fans can expect songs spanning Nash’s 50-year career, from his early days in the Hollies, to Crosby, Stills & Nash, to tracks from his new solo album. On September 13 he will make a stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, where he will receive the Americana Music Association’s Spirit of Americana: Free Speech in Music Award.

For more information on Nash’s tour and tickets, visit his website. Complete tour dates are below.

Graham Nash’s 2017 North American Tour Dates

8/19 – Schwenksville, PA @ Philadelphia Folk Festival

9/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Music Box Supper Club

9/21 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

9/22 – Mt. Tabor, NJ @ The Tabernacle

9/23 – West Long Branch, NJ @ Center for the Arts

9/24 – Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

9/26 – Old Saybrook, CT @ The Kate

9/27 – Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre

9/28 – Keene, NH @ The Colonial Theatre

9/30 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

10/1 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

10/2 – Ottawa, ON @ Centrepointe Mainstage Theatre

10/4 – Burlington, ON @ Burlington Performing Arts Centre

10/5 – Brampton, ON @ Rose Theatre

10/6 – North Bay, ON @ Capitol Centre

10/10 – Oakville,ON @ Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts

10/11 – Kingston, ON @ Grand Theatre

10/13 – New Buffalo, MI @ Four Winds Casino

10/14 – Madison, WI @ Capitol Theater

10/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater