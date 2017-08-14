Win tickets to Foreigner!

August 14, 2017 12:00 AM
Filed Under: Ak-chin Pavilion, cheap trick, foreigner, tom peake

KOOL FM wants to send you and a friend to see Foreigner and Cheap Trick at Ak-Chin!
PLUS, one lucky winner will win 2 meet and greet passes for Foreigner!

How to Win:

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Tune in to Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call in – dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the correct caller to win a pair of tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: August 24, 2017
  • Venue: Ak-Chin Pavilion
  • Address: 2121 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85035

For more information click HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live