Lerner & Rowe with Charlie Huero! 8-12-17

August 12, 2017 1:07 PM By Charlie Huero
Filed Under: 94.5 kool fm, Charlie Huero, kool, Lerner & Rowe

The KOOL Kids on the Block and Charlie Huero had a blast at the Grand Opening of Lerner & Rowe on E. Baseline Road in Phoenix! All the kids were able to grab back to school goodies like backpacks, water bottles, and pencils, for their first day back. KOOL helped kick off the event by blasting some throwback jams and giving the kids some cool activities to play. The parents also didn’t miss out on the fun because we gave them a chance to win tickets to see Pat Benatar!

8 12 17 lerner rowe with charlie huero 35 Lerner & Rowe with Charlie Huero! 8 12 17

Click HERE to see all the fun we had!

 

 

 

 

More from Charlie Huero
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live