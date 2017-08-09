Want To See What’s New To Eat At The Card’s Games This Year?

How about the Cardiac Card’s Dog? Take an all-beef hot dog, wrap it in a 7-ounce Smashburger, maple-peppered bacon and top it with pico de gallo and roasted poblano queso! You may be sleeping by yourself, but this is going to be awesome! That’s not all. There’s also the Fire Dog which involves nacho cheese, red jalapenos and crunchy Flaming Hot Cheetos! Or, how about he Pump Fake? It’s a deep-fried and rolled in Captain Crunch, topped with bacon bits, coined bananas and caramel sauce.

RUSH OVER HERE FOR ALL THE DETAILS!