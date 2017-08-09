Patti Smith, Michael Stipe, More Join Concert to Fight Climate Change

By Hayden Wright

The climate advocacy group Pathway to Paris has announced a Concert to Fight Climate Change, scheduled for November 5 at New York City’s Carnegie Hall. The organization has recruited Patti Smith, REM’s Michael Stipe and Cat Power to headline the show, which benefits efforts to support the Paris Agreement.

Related: U2 Joined by Patti Smith for Modified ‘Joshua Tree’ Duet

In addition, Bill McKibben, Dr. Vandana Shiva, Tanya Tagaq, Flea, Talib Kweli, Tenzin Choegyal, Rebecca Foon and Jesse Paris Smith will speak or perform at the concert. The show brings together passionate activist-musicians, climate scientists and environmental advocates to tackle the growing dangers of climate change.

“This is our moment to move towards a renewable, resilient future as we are running out of time,” Pathway to Paris co-founder Rebecca Foon said. “We can achieve this by working together to create resilient cities that are no longer dependent on fossil fuels and create a world we want to live in.”

“We believe in the power of music and its ability to heal and unify citizens in a time of crisis. We must make this fight our biggest most ambitious collaboration of all time. The world must work as a team, and the cities of our planet must join together to lead the way,” added the organization’s co-founder, Jesse Paris Smith, who is the daughter of Patti Smith and the late Fred “Sonic” Smith.

Tickets for the concert are available here.