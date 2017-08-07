Win Tickets to the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs!

August 7, 2017 12:00 AM
Listen to KOOL FM for your shot at tickets to a Diamondbacks vs. Cubs game this Saturday!
Plus all winners are qualified for the grand prize – a 4-pack of upgraded tickets and a D-backs swag bag!

How to Win:

Listen to 94.5 KOOL FM all this week!

  • Play Fact or Fiction with Maria and Chad this Monday through Friday!
  • When given the cue to call, dial 602-260-9494
  • Be the selected caller for your chance to win the tickets!

Event Details

  • Date: Saturday, August 13, 2017
  • Venue: Chase Field
  • Address: 401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Check out more information here.

Listen Live