Want To See The Next Batch Of New Emojis?

The group that regulates emojis has just released their considerations for the next batch and you’ll be happy to know that sad face poop is on the way! How many times have you thought to yourself, “If I just had a sad face poop emoji!” Others up for consideration are Smiley face with superhero cape…Animals including a kangaroo, llama, peacock, hippo, and lobster. . . a cupcake . . . a skateboard . . . and a roll of toilet paper.

CHECK ‘EM OUT HERE!