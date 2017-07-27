Mick Jagger Debuts 2 New Tracks ‘Gotta Get A Grip’, ‘England Lost’

Mick Jagger has debuted two brand new tracks, “Gotta Get A Grip” and “England Lost,” which features British artist Skepta.

The former track focuses on the United States, while the latter addresses the Rolling Stones’ frontman’s native country.

“Ostensibly, it’s about seeing an England football team lose, but when I wrote the title I knew it would be about more than just that,” Jagger said regarding “England Lost.” “It’s about a feeling that we are in a difficult moment in our history. It’s about the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity. That’s how I was feeling when I was writing. It’s obviously got a fair amount of humour because I don’t like anything too on the nose but it’s also got a sense of vulnerability of where we are as a country.”

The singer also discussed the meaning behind “Gotta Get A Grip,” which is perhaps the more hopeful of the two cuts.

“The message I suppose is — despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

The official video for the track stars Jemima Kirke (GIRLS), whose father is Simon Kirke of Bad Company.

Check out Jagger’s new tunes below.