Win Brian Setzer Tickets!

July 24, 2017 12:00 AM
94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to go check out the one and only Brian Setzer Orchestra at Celebrity Theatre!

How to Win

Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!

  • Listen to Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!
  • Listen for your cue to call in at 602-260-9494.
  • Be the correct caller and the tickets are your!

Event Information

  • Date: December 15th, 2017
  • Venue: Celebrity Theatre
  • Address: 440 N. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008

For more information on The Brian Setzer Orchestra at Celebrity Theatre or to purchase tickets – click here!

