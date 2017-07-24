Win Brian Setzer Tickets!

94.5 KOOL FM has your shot to go check out the one and only Brian Setzer Orchestra at Celebrity Theatre!
How to Win
Listen to KOOL FM this Monday through Friday!
- Listen to Tom Peake this Monday through Friday!
- Listen for your cue to call in at 602-260-9494.
- Be the correct caller and the tickets are your!
Event Information
- Date: December 15th, 2017
- Venue: Celebrity Theatre
- Address: 440 N. 32nd Street Phoenix, AZ 85008
For more information on The Brian Setzer Orchestra at Celebrity Theatre or to purchase tickets – click here!